At least 34 people have been killed and thousands evacuated after wildfires broke out across Algeria, the country's interior ministry says. The most extensive fires, in the mountainous Kabylie region to the east of Algiers, spread to residential areas in the coastal towns of Bejaia and Jijel, fanned by high winds.

Also on the programme: Belgium’s biggest ever terror trial finds six men guilty of terrorist murder; and the IMF says it is optimistic about economic recovery, but only for the richer countries.

(Image: Men stand near burnt vehicles in the aftermath of a wildfire in Bejaia, Algeria on 25 July 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Boudina)