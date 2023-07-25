Main content

The children suffering in Yemen's forgotten war

We hear from Yemen where more than 11,000 children have been killed in the war.

For nine years, a Sunni-led coalition and Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been at war. The BBC's Orla Guerin reports from Taiz in southwest Yemen on how the war has impacted children and the UN humanitarian co-ordinator in Yemen, David Cressly, gives us the latest details on the conflict.

Also in the programme: China removes Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office; and we get the latest on the wildfires in Italy, Greece and Algeria.

(Image: A child who lost his leg after being hit by a shell. Credit: Goktay Koraltan/BBC)

