Protests continue in Israel after judicial reform is approved
The new reforms limit the powers of the Supreme Court to challenge government decisions. Water cannon and mounted police were used against thousands of protestors.
The new reforms limit the powers of the Supreme Court to challenge government decisions. Water cannon and mounted police were used against thousands of protestors. We hear from a Reservist from an elite squadron who is now on strike.
Also on the programme; as Twitter rebrands itself as X we hear from one of the designers of the original logo. And is the footballing superstar Kylian Mbappe really headed for Saudi Arabia?
(Picture: Protesters in Jerusalem are sprayed with "skunk water," a foul smelling substance. Credit: Reuters / Zvulun)
Today 20:06GMT
