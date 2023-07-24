Israeli government plan aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court. Opposition parties boycotted the vote.

The government proposals have triggered some of the largest protests in Israeli history. A major strike has been declared today. Newshour speaks to Dan Catarivas, head of international relations at the Manufacturer's Association of Israel, which is taking part in the strike.

Also on the programme: two main parties claim victory in Spain's snap general election; and new releases Barbie and Oppenheimer break records at the box office. Could this mark a comeback for cinemas?

(Picture: Israeli lawmakers take a selfie after passing the reform plan. Credit: Reuters)