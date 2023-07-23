Main content

Counting begins in Spanish election

Millions have voted in the snap poll after four years of left-wing rule.

Counting is under way across Spain after its snap general election and the first results suggest a very tight race. We will bring you the latest in what's being considered the country's most momentous election in almost 50 years.

Also in the programme: Israel's parliament will tomorrow vote on a central plank of the government's plans to limit the ability of Supreme Court judges to overrule Government decisions it deems "unreasonable"; and we speak to Greece's tourism minister as a state of emergency has been declared on the island of Rhodes.

(Picture: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talks to media in Madrid after he cast his ballot for the general elections. Credit: Ballesteros/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

