Greek police say 19,000 people were evacuated to escape wildfires on the island of Rhodes

Greek police say 19,000 people have had to be evacuated to escape wildfires on the island of Rhodes. It's said to be the biggest such operation Greece has ever carried out.

Also on the programme: a closely fought snap summer poll in Spain, while Cambodia's election is a foregone conclusion; and Israel's parliament begins debating a key element of the government's contentious judicial overhaul.

(Photo: Smoke rises from a wildfire on the island of Rhodes, Greece on 22 July 2023. Credit: Argiris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via Reuters)