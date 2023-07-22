Main content

Tens of thousands of Israelis march against judicial changes

Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul marched on Saturday

Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched to Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

Also in the programme; ethnic violence has plunged the small Indian state of Manipur into what many have dubbed a state of civil war as the two largest groups battle over land and influence, and thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes due to wildfires.

(Picture: People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. Picture credit: Reuters/Corinna Kern)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

How does extreme heat affect workers?

Next

23/07/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.