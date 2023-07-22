Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched to Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

Also in the programme; ethnic violence has plunged the small Indian state of Manipur into what many have dubbed a state of civil war as the two largest groups battle over land and influence, and thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes due to wildfires.

(Picture: People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. Picture credit: Reuters/Corinna Kern)