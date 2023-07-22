Scientists alarmed at the unprecedented rate at which climate records are being broken.

Scientists say they're alarmed at the unprecedented rate at which climate records are being broken; we'll look at the economic impact of sustained high temperatures. Also, we'll hear from inside Cambodia, where the self-styled 'strongman' prime minister Hun Sen is guaranteed to win Sunday's election. And Malaysia has cancelled a music festival after the singer of the British group, The 1975, kissed a male bandmate on stage.

(Photo: Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in Saronida, near Athens, Greece, July 17, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas )