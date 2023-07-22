Main content

How does extreme heat affect workers?

Scientists alarmed at the unprecedented rate at which climate records are being broken.

Scientists say they're alarmed at the unprecedented rate at which climate records are being broken; we'll look at the economic impact of sustained high temperatures. Also, we'll hear from inside Cambodia, where the self-styled 'strongman' prime minister Hun Sen is guaranteed to win Sunday's election. And Malaysia has cancelled a music festival after the singer of the British group, The 1975, kissed a male bandmate on stage.

(Photo: Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in Saronida, near Athens, Greece, July 17, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas )

