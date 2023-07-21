Former President Donald Trump will go on trial for alleged mishandling of classified documents in spring next year, a court has ruled. The high-profile case will begin with the election campaign in full swing. The former president has maintained his innocence, criticising the case as an attempt to destroy his election campaign.

Also on the programme: the rise of the narcas - the female drug bosses in Latin America; and we pay tribute to Tony Bennett - torchbearer of the Great American songbook who's died at the age of ninety six.

(Image: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he takes the stage during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on 15 July 2023. Credit: Reuters/Bello)