Indian police say a crowd has attacked the home of the main suspect in an assault on two women who were paraded naked in Manipur during recent unrest.

Indian police say a crowd has attacked the home of the main suspect in an assault on two women who were paraded naked in Manipur during recent unrest. We hear from a Kuki social activist about her personal experience of violence.

Also on the programme the number of migrants arriving in Italy has more than doubled since far right leader Giorgia Meloni took over the presidency. We hear from one of the affected areas. And how post menopausal female killer whales protect their male offspring.

(Picture: Women hold protest against spiralling violence in Manipur Credit: EPA)