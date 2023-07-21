Main content

India: Manipur violence continues

Indian police say a crowd has attacked the home of the main suspect in an assault on two women who were paraded naked in Manipur during recent unrest.

Indian police say a crowd has attacked the home of the main suspect in an assault on two women who were paraded naked in Manipur during recent unrest. We hear from a Kuki social activist about her personal experience of violence.

Also on the programme the number of migrants arriving in Italy has more than doubled since far right leader Giorgia Meloni took over the presidency. We hear from one of the affected areas. And how post menopausal female killer whales protect their male offspring.

(Picture: Women hold protest against spiralling violence in Manipur Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

India shocked by Manipur violence video

Next

21/07/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.