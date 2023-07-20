Main content

India shocked by Manipur violence video

Several Indian MPs have demanded a debate over the alleged sexual violence. There has been ethnic unrest in Manipur since May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the alleged incident shameful. We speak to governing BJP spokesperson Anila Singh about the footage.

Also on the programme: a deal between Russia and Ukraine, allowing cargo ships to take grain onto world markets, comes to an end; and Newshour speaks to the current Miss America and student of nuclear engineering, Grace Stanke, about watching both Barbie and Oppenheimer on release day.

(Picture: People in Bangalore hold a vigil for the victims in Manipur. Credit: EPA)

