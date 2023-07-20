Main content

Ukraine war: port city of Odesa attacked

Wheat prices climb as Russia threatens ships.

For the past three nights Russia has bombarded Ukraine's grain facilities in Odesa and other cities. Moscow pulled out of a UN deal this week that ensured safe passage for grain shipments crossing the Black Sea. Global food prices could be impacted.

Also on the programme: we discuss sexual violence in India as footage emerges of an attack on two women; and as Barbie makes a come-back as a modern woman - why some feminists are still unconvinced she's a good thing.

(Image: Rescue workers at the scene of an administrative building which was damaged after a rocket strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, on 20 July 2023. Credit: TKACHENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

