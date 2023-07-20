For the past three nights Russia has bombarded Ukraine's grain facilities in Odesa and other cities. Moscow pulled out of a UN deal this week that ensured safe passage for grain shipments crossing the Black Sea. Global food prices could be impacted.

Also on the programme: we discuss sexual violence in India as footage emerges of an attack on two women; and as Barbie makes a come-back as a modern woman - why some feminists are still unconvinced she's a good thing.

(Image: Rescue workers at the scene of an administrative building which was damaged after a rocket strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, on 20 July 2023. Credit: TKACHENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)