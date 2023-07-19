What prompted the 23-year-old US serviceman, Private Travis King, to give his escort the slip at Seoul airport in South Korea and to cross into the north? More than 24 four hours since the story broke, many questions remain unanswered about him, his motives, and the consequences of the fact that he's now in detention in a country which is a sworn enemy of the United States. We hear from a former senior Swedish military officer who worked at the so called Demilitarized Zone at the border between the two Koreas.

Also on the programme: our political reporter goes walkabout in the former constituency of Boris Johnson a day ahead of a by-election there; and we speak to the only woman candidate in Zimbabwe’s coming presidential elections.

Photo: US soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo Credit: REUTERS