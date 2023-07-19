What will Pyongyang try and leverage to allow Travis King to return home?

More details have emerged about how a serving US soldier, Travis King, managed to cross into North Korea when he was meant to be leaving South Korea for the US after serving time in a detention facility in Seoul. What will Pyongyang try and leverage to allow him to return home?

Also in the programme: the winner of Thailand's general election appears to have been prevented from becoming prime minister by the military; and the head of Britain's spying agency says MI6 have recruited Russians, and encourages more to defect.

(Photo: US Private Travis King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 18 July 2023. Credit: Sarah Leslie/Handout via Reuters)