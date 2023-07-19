Main content

What will be North Korea's price to return US solider?

What will Pyongyang try and leverage to allow Travis King to return home?

More details have emerged about how a serving US soldier, Travis King, managed to cross into North Korea when he was meant to be leaving South Korea for the US after serving time in a detention facility in Seoul. What will Pyongyang try and leverage to allow him to return home?

Also in the programme: the winner of Thailand's general election appears to have been prevented from becoming prime minister by the military; and the head of Britain's spying agency says MI6 have recruited Russians, and encourages more to defect.

(Photo: US Private Travis King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, 18 July 2023. Credit: Sarah Leslie/Handout via Reuters)

