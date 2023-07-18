A serving US army soldier crossed the heavily-fortified border from South Korea into North Korea without permission, the US government says.

North Korea is reported to have detained a serving US army soldier who crossed the heavily-fortified border from South Korea without permission.

The US State Department says the captured solider crossed "willfully and without authorisation" into North Korea. It's unclear if the man has defected to North Korea or hopes to return. There has been no word yet from the north.

We'll hear from experts about the historical precedents that have faced US defectors to North Korea and what treatment the soldier could face.

Also in the programme: The fast food giant McDonald's reacts to claims, by more than a hundred of its UK staff, that they'd been abused; and as Melbourne in Australia pulls out of hosting the next Commonwealth Games, is the future of the event at risk?

(Photo shows South Korean soldiers standing guard in the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.)