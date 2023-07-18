Main content

Ukraine war: offensive not going as 'fast as hoped'

Quick results are proving 'practically impossible' says Ukrainian General

One of Ukraine’s most senior military commanders, General Oleksandr Syrski, has told the BBC that its counter-offensive is not going as fast as he'd like. Also on the programme: Australia pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games; and the extreme and dangerous allure of free-diving.

(Pic: General Oleksandr Syrski and President Zelensky. Credit : Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN condemns Russia exit from Ukraine grain export scheme

Next

18/07/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.