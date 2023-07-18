Main content
Ukraine war: offensive not going as 'fast as hoped'
Quick results are proving 'practically impossible' says Ukrainian General
One of Ukraine’s most senior military commanders, General Oleksandr Syrski, has told the BBC that its counter-offensive is not going as fast as he'd like. Also on the programme: Australia pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games; and the extreme and dangerous allure of free-diving.
(Pic: General Oleksandr Syrski and President Zelensky. Credit : Reuters)
