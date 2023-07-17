Main content
UN condemns Russia exit from Ukraine grain export scheme
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a "rise in human suffering" would "inevitably" follow Russia's decision.
Russia has said it will not renew a crucial deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain over the Black Sea.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a "rise in human suffering" would "inevitably" follow Russia's decision. So will the world go hungry?
Also in the programme: Iranian state media say morality police are relaunching street patrols; and the amazing story of the sailor and his dog, lost and then found, after two months at sea.
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio