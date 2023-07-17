Main content

Ukraine war: Attack on Crimea bridge leaves at least two dead

Ukrainian military says it carried out an attack on a bridge between Russia and Crimea.

The Ukrainian military says it carried out the overnight attack on the strategically important Kerch bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea. Moscow has also blamed Ukraine saying the attack killed a civilian couple in a car and injured their daughter.

Also in the programme: US Climate envoy John Kerry is in China for climate talks, amid sweeping heatwaves in the US and Europe and damaging floods in Asia; and reports of a new breakthrough drug in the treatments of Alzheimer's disease.

(Picture: A view shows the Crimean Bridge, a section of which was damaged by an alleged overnight attack, as seen from the city of Kerch. Credit: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters).

