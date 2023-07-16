Red alerts are issued across southern parts of America with temperatures reaching near record levels.

Forecasters in the United States say temperature records could be broken today, as a heatwave starts to take hold. We speak to climate author Jeff Goodell on the dangers of heat.

Also on Newshour: Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon; and Jane Birkin the English born actress and iconic singer of the 1960's - has died.

(Photo: A view of a digital sign displaying the high temperature in Death Valley, California, U.S. July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia)