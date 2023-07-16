Main content

Extreme weather warnings across America

Red alerts are issued across southern parts of America with temperatures reaching near record levels.

Forecasters in the United States say temperature records could be broken today, as a heatwave starts to take hold. We speak to climate author Jeff Goodell on the dangers of heat.

Also on Newshour: Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon; and Jane Birkin the English born actress and iconic singer of the 1960's - has died.

(Photo: A view of a digital sign displaying the high temperature in Death Valley, California, U.S. July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia)

