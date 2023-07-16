China and the United States will try and restart their co-operation on combating climate change. Washington's envoy John Kerry is in Beijing ahead of UN- sponsored talks later in the year.

Also on Newshour: A top-level European delegation tries to persuade the Tunisian president to do more to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean; Finland's plan to bury nuclear waste; and Jane Birkin - the Anglo-French actress, singer and icon of the 1960's - has died.

(Photo: Mr Kerry is the latest top official to be dispatched to China from Washington. Credit: Getty Images)