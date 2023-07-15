Italy raises alert to red for 16 cities and the US is expecting record temperatures this weekend

Nearly a third of Americans are under extreme advisories, with warnings that scorching temperatures in the west could be deadly to anyone without effective cooling or hydration. There are warnings that next week will see temperatures in their forties across southern Europe.

Also in the programme: Tennis player Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon women's final; and South Korea says it will expand its country's military and humanitarian aid support to Ukraine.

(Photo: A woman cools off in a fountain during a heat wave in Turin, Italy, 15 July 2023. Credit: EPA).