Heatwaves are also troubling North Africa and the US. More than 113 million Americans are suffering intense heat. We speak to German MEP Michael Bloss about how Europe has been affected and links with climate change.

Also on the programme: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visits Ukraine for the first time; and Newshour speaks to one student who has found a way of using AI to predict earthquakes and assess how much damage might be done by one.

(Image: Cracked and dry earth is seen in the wide riverbed in the Loire River in France. Credit: Reuters)