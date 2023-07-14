Main content

ICC opens a new war crimes investigation in Darfur

Sudan’s Darfur region has seen ethnic violence increase

The International Criminal Court has opened a new investigation into alleged war crimes in the Darfur region of Sudan. Ethnic violence has surged there as part of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF. The court's chief prosecutor -- Karim Khan -- said the reports included attacks on civilians, mass rapes, and the burning of homes and markets.

Also in the programme: Nigeria’s President announces a state of emergency as the country battles severe food crisis; and Hollywood actors start the first industry-wide walk-out in more than six decades.

(Photo: FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese man who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo).

