The inquiry comes as ethnic conflict has surged in the western region of Sudan.

The International Criminal Court has opened a new investigation into alleged war crimes in the Darfur region of Sudan. Ethnic violence has surged there as part of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF. Our correspondent has been speaking to refugees who have fled to neighbouring Chad.

Also in the programme: the Indian space agency which has successfully launched a rocket that will attempt to land a rover on the moon; and France has posthumously awarded the Legion d'Honneur to a journalist killed working in Ukraine.

(Picture: Sudanese refugees gather as Doctors Without Borders teams assist the war-wounded from West Darfur in a hospital in Chad in June. Credit: Mohammad Ghannam/MSF/Handout via REUTERS)