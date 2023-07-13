Hollywood actors have been ordered by their union to strike after weeks of talks with major studios and streaming giants collapsed

Hollywood actors have been ordered by their union to strike after weeks of talks with major studios and streaming giants collapsed. The Screen Actors Guild board voted unanimously for a walkout. The dispute has centred on pay, working conditions and what they've called the 'existential threat' posed by artificial intelligence to the industry. The union represents a hundred and sixty thousand actors. Hollywood writers have been on strike for weeks. It would be the first combined industrial action since 1960. We hear from an actor supporting the strike and a film industry observer.

Also in the programme: The bodies of at least 87 people allegedly killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have been found in a mass grave; and we hear from Emma Tsurkov, the sister of kidnapped academic and human rights activist Elizabeth Tsurkov, who is being held by a Shiite militia group in Iraq.

(Photo: SAG-AFTRA President US actress Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA secretary-treasurer US actress Joely Fisher, and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, joined by SAG-AFTRA members, hold a press conference at the labour union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023. Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)