Pita Limjaroenra, a reformer who won Thailand's election in May, has failed to win enough votes in parliament to become prime minister.

Pita Limjaroenrat swept to victory in May as voters rejected nearly a decade of conservative military rule. He and his allies have a lower house majority but could not win over the senate, which was all appointed by a previous military government. Can democracy survive in Thailand?

Also in the programme: For the first time in decades, Hollywood faces a shutdown on two fronts: first it was a writers' strike. now it could be actors; and a BBC investigation casts doubt on the official greek response to the migrant drowning disaster.

(Photo shows Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat posing for a picture on 13 July 2023. Credit: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)