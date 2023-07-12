Main content

Nato fudges membership for Ukraine

Ukraine not given a cast-iron guarantee it will join military alliance.

President Zelensky wants assurances Ukraine will join Nato after the war, but members chose strategic caution. Also on the programme, one of the BBC's main news presenters - who faced a series of misconduct allegations - has been named as Huw Edwards; and democracy activists in Thailand call for protests after the Constitutional Court accepted two complaints against the leader of the reformist party which won the general election in May.

(NATO Holds 2023 Summit In Vilnius CREDIT: Getty Images)

