Nato summit: Zelensky welcomes security guarantees

Zelensky softens Nato criticism after UK intervention.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine accession process is being shortened, during a news conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky. The summit, taking place in Lithuania, ends today. We hear from the former Defence Minister of the country.

Also on the programme: we speak to internationally renowned author Sir Salman Rushdie about freedom of expression; and we look back at a major story in presenter Razia Iqbal's career on Newshour - the Arab Spring.

(Photo: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine receives applause from NATO members at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 12 July 2023. Credit: Reuters/Mills)

