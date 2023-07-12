Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine accession process is being shortened, during a news conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky. The summit, taking place in Lithuania, ends today. We hear from the former Defence Minister of the country.

Also on the programme: we speak to internationally renowned author Sir Salman Rushdie about freedom of expression; and we look back at a major story in presenter Razia Iqbal's career on Newshour - the Arab Spring.

(Photo: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine receives applause from NATO members at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 12 July 2023. Credit: Reuters/Mills)