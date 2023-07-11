Nato summit: no timeframe for Ukraine membership
Nato states have said Ukraine can join the military alliance "when allies agree and conditions are met" after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the "absurd" delay to accession. In a communique, Nato said it recognised the need to move faster but would not be drawn on a timeframe. We speak to a former deputy defence minister of Ukraine. Also on the programme: the European Court of Human Rights rules in favour of double 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya in a case related to testosterone levels in female athletes. And we hear why Crawford Lake, a small body of water in Ontario, Canada, is being put forward as the location that best records humanity's recent impacts on Earth. (Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena Zelenska arrive for the dinner hosted by the Lithuanian president at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, 11 July 2023. TIM IRELAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
