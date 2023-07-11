Nato states have said Ukraine can join the military alliance "when allies agree and conditions are met" after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the "absurd" delay to accession. In a communique, Nato said it recognised the need to move faster but would not be drawn on a timeframe. We speak to a former deputy defence minister of Ukraine. Also on the programme: the European Court of Human Rights rules in favour of double 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya in a case related to testosterone levels in female athletes. And we hear why Crawford Lake, a small body of water in Ontario, Canada, is being put forward as the location that best records humanity's recent impacts on Earth. (Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena Zelenska arrive for the dinner hosted by the Lithuanian president at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, 11 July 2023. TIM IRELAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Show less