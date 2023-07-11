The NATO summit in Vilnius will also discuss Ukraine's accession to the alliance, while President Zelensky criticises the lack of a clear timeframe.

Sweden is closer to becoming a NATO member after Turkey dropped its long-standing objection. We ask Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson how his country managed to win Turkey's support for its membership. 31 members gather for a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, while there are discussions about another potencial member, Ukraine. President Zelensky has criticised the lack of a clear timeframe for the country to join.

Also on the programme: we hear from an eminent Indian journalist who thinks democracy is under threat; and the death of a Russian commander in Krasnodar has left lots of questions in Russia.

(Photo: NATO Secretary General meets Sweden's Kristersson and Turkey's Erdogan in Vilnius, Lithuania; Credit: FILIP SINGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)