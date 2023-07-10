The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, says Turkey's president has agreed to back Sweden's membership of the alliance, after resisting it for many months. The announcement follows talks between the Swedish and Turkish leaders - along with Mr Stoltenberg - on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. We get reaction from Vilnius and from Sweden.

Also in the programme: can rare earth metals be mined from the bottom of the ocean without destroying the seabed? And Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the great survivor of Dutch politics, finally calls it a day.

(Picture: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves as he leaves after his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on the eve of the NATO summit. Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman)