Kremlin: Putin met Prigozhin days after mutiny

The Kremlin says President Putin met the Wagner mercenary boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, just five days after he led a failed mutiny.

Also in the programme: NATO lifts key hurdle to Ukraine membership; and Lesia Tsurenko on playing tennis in a time of war.

(Picture: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a press conference on the eve of a summit of NATO leaders, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

