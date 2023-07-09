The US Climate Envoy John Kerry has urged China to boost its international co-operation on tackling global warming. Beijing is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, with the US second. Mr Kerry said it was vital to find common ground with Beijing on the climate crisis and to "change the dynamic".

Also in the programme: A BBC male presenter is suspended while the corporation investigates allegations that he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos; and is El Salvador's President defying the constitution to run for a second term?

(Photo: John Kerry speaking on BBC news and current affairs analysis programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Credit: BBC).