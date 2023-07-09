Main content

Yellen: Beijing talks have improved US-China relationship

Janet Yellen says talks have helped create a healthier relationship between US and China.

The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, says four days of talks in China have helped create a healthier relationship between Washington and Beijing. Also on the programme, the three-month conflict in Sudan continues as an air-strike kills 22 in the residential are of Omdurman; and, the National Trust of Georgia has organised an unusual event making threatened buildings sing.

(Photo: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the U.S. embassy in Beijing 09/07/2023 Reuters)

