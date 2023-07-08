President Zelensky says he's returned home from a visit to Turkey with five Ukrainian commanders captured by Russia. The commanders had been transferred to Turkey under a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara in September. Moscow said Turkey had violated the prisoner exchange terms and had failed to inform Moscow.

Also in the programme: A Sudanese army airstrike has killed more than twenty people in Omdurman; and a group of Angolan giraffes have returned to live in their historical homeland.

(Photo: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a joint press conference. Credit: Reuters).