Main content
Ukraine’s commanders captured by Russia return home after Zelensky's visit to Turkey
Russia immediately denounced the release of the men
President Zelensky says he's returned home from a visit to Turkey with five Ukrainian commanders captured by Russia. The commanders had been transferred to Turkey under a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara in September. Moscow said Turkey had violated the prisoner exchange terms and had failed to inform Moscow.
Also in the programme: A Sudanese army airstrike has killed more than twenty people in Omdurman; and a group of Angolan giraffes have returned to live in their historical homeland.
(Photo: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a joint press conference. Credit: Reuters).
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio