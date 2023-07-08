Volodymyr Zelensky visits Snake Island, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian defiance.

On the 500th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has posted a video of himself visiting Snake Island. The sliver of land in the Black Sea has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Also in the programme: Protests in South Korea over Japan's decision to release water from a nuclear plant in the sea; and how the US wants to work with China to combat America's opioid crisis.

(Picture: President Zelensky called Snake Island a "place of victory" that would never be reconquered. Credit: Telegram)