Main content
Ukraine marks 500 days since war began
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Snake Island, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian defiance.
On the 500th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has posted a video of himself visiting Snake Island. The sliver of land in the Black Sea has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.
Also in the programme: Protests in South Korea over Japan's decision to release water from a nuclear plant in the sea; and how the US wants to work with China to combat America's opioid crisis.
(Picture: President Zelensky called Snake Island a "place of victory" that would never be reconquered. Credit: Telegram)
Today 12:06GMT
