White House advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the US wouldn't leave Ukraine defenceless as he pledged to send cluster bombs to assist them against Russia.

Also on the programme; climate campaigners say a new pledge by the global shipping industry to reduce planet warming gases to net zero by or around 2050 is too weak. And the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo, only has a week's supply of water left says the government.

(Picture: Cluster Bomb in Ukraine. Credit: Getty)