The US confirms that it will be sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

White House advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the US wouldn't leave Ukraine defenceless.

White House advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the US wouldn't leave Ukraine defenceless as he pledged to send cluster bombs to assist them against Russia.

Also on the programme; climate campaigners say a new pledge by the global shipping industry to reduce planet warming gases to net zero by or around 2050 is too weak. And the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo, only has a week's supply of water left says the government.

(Picture: Cluster Bomb in Ukraine. Credit: Getty)

08/07/2023 12:06 GMT

