Ukraine to receive cluster munitions from US

US plans to send controversial ammunition to Ukraine

The US is planning to send Ukraine a cluster munitions package to help in its counteroffensive against Russia, US media reports. Ukraine has been asking for the weapons for months amid an ammunition shortage. Cluster munitions - which are banned by more than 100 countries - are a class of weapon which contains multiple explosive bomblets called submunitions.

Also on the programme: a major shipping deal on reaching net-zero emissions; and the rate of de-forestation in the Amazon region falls by a third.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives aboard Air Force One. CREDIT: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

