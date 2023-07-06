Main content

The ongoing plight of Iraq's Yazidis

The ancient Iraqi community persecuted by Islamic State is still facing problems in Iraq.

A special report on the plight of the Yazidis, the ancient Iraqi community persecuted by Islamic State which is still facing problems in Iraq.

Also in the programme: UN issues stark wanring over Myanmar; and Prigozhin is in Russia, according to Belarus' president.

(Picture: Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, August 11th 2014. Credit: REUTERS/Rodi Said)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Lviv: largest attack yet on civil infrastructure

07/07/2023 13:06 GMT

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.