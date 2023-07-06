Deputy mayor of Lviv says a Russian attack killed four and is the largest yet on the city

Deputy mayor of Lviv, the largest town in western Ukraine, says a Russian attack is the heaviest of the war so far, with four people killed.

Also in the programme: where is Yevgeny Prigozhin? The President of Belarus says the head of Wagner is not in his country; and why is the Nutbush City Limits line dance an Australian phenomenon?

(Photo: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine on 6 July 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters)