Thousands gather on the streets for the funerals of the twelve Palestinians.

Thousands gather in the streets of Jenin to mourn the twelve people killed by an Israeli attack. Widespread destruction of the city left burnt out cars, smashed windows and houses turned upside down. One doctor in Jenin tells us about the patients he's been treating. And we hear why the operation took place from the spokesperson of the Israeli Defence Forces, Richard Hecht.

Also in the programme: Colombia reaches a ceasefire deal after decades of conflict with a the country's biggest guerrilla; and is it safe to dump the wastewater of Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean?

(Picture: A view of a mass grave at the funeral of Palestinians killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin. Credit: Yosri Aljamal, Reuters).