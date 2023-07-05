Main content

Israeli forces pull out of Jenin after a two-day assault

Israeli military forces pull out of Jenin and residents assess devastation in the occupied West Bank

The Israeli Defense Forces pull out of Jenin after their largest operation in the West Bank in almost a decade left 12 Palestinians dead. Also on the programme: Rolando Alvarez, one of the most prominent political prisoners in Nicaragua has been released from prison; and the world's average temperature reached a new high this week, but what does this mean? (Picture: A Palestinian woman near a damaged building after the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Jenin camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israel begins withdrawal from Jenin

Next

05/07/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.