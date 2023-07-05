Main content
Israeli forces pull out of Jenin after a two-day assault
Israeli military forces pull out of Jenin and residents assess devastation in the occupied West Bank
The Israeli Defense Forces pull out of Jenin after their largest operation in the West Bank in almost a decade left 12 Palestinians dead. Also on the programme: Rolando Alvarez, one of the most prominent political prisoners in Nicaragua has been released from prison; and the world's average temperature reached a new high this week, but what does this mean? (Picture: A Palestinian woman near a damaged building after the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Jenin camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)
