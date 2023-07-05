The Israeli Defense Forces pull out of Jenin after their largest operation in the West Bank in almost a decade left 12 Palestinians dead. Also on the programme: Rolando Alvarez, one of the most prominent political prisoners in Nicaragua has been released from prison; and the world's average temperature reached a new high this week, but what does this mean? (Picture: A Palestinian woman near a damaged building after the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Jenin camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

