The UN has voiced alarm at the scale of Israel's raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

An Israel defence source confirms to the BBC the army has begun to withdraw from Jenin after the two-day military operation in the city's refugee camp. Palestinian officials say eleven people have been killed. A Palestinian was shot dead in Tel Aviv by a passer-by, after he rammed his car into a crowd injuring eight people.

Also in the programme: Fighting has intensified in parts of Sudan; and the latest on a cricket row involving England and Australia.

(Picture: Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in Jenin. Credit: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)