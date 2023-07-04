Main content

Thousands flee Jenin camp after Israeli military operation

UN aid agencies have said they are alarmed at the scale of the Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Among the several thousand who have managed to leave the camp and seek safety is a 34 year old man, who has two small children. We spoke to him and asked him why did he decide to leave. Also on the programme: President Macksy Sall of Senegal won't run for the election in 2024; and Meta will launch an app called Threads later this week and it is set to be a Twitter rival. (Image: People rest as residents of Jenin camp flee their homes amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin. Credit: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)

Israeli military launches major operation in West Bank

04/07/2023 20:06 GMT

