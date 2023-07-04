Main content
Thousands flee Jenin camp after Israeli military operation
UN aid agencies have said they are alarmed at the scale of the Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Among the several thousand who have managed to leave the camp and seek safety is a 34 year old man, who has two small children. We spoke to him and asked him why did he decide to leave. Also on the programme: President Macksy Sall of Senegal won't run for the election in 2024; and Meta will launch an app called Threads later this week and it is set to be a Twitter rival. (Image: People rest as residents of Jenin camp flee their homes amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin. Credit: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)
Today 13:06GMT
