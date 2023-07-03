Main content

Israeli military launches major operation in West Bank

At least seven Palestinians killed in Jenin

The Israeli military has begun what appears to be one of its most extensive operations in the occupied West Bank in years with drone strikes early on Monday. At least seven Palestinians have died. We speak to aid agencies on the ground and representatives of the Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

Also in the programme: Hong Kong announces rewards for the capture of eight pro-democracy activists who’ve fled abroad; and the new Barbie film is banned in Vietnam after stumbling into geopolitical controversy.

(Photo: Israeli military vehicles cross the security fence from the West Bank city of Jenin area. Credit: EPA).

