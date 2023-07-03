Main content

Seven Palestinians dead after drone on Jenin refugee camp

The Israeli army have carried out their biggest operation in the occupied West Bank for years

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in the biggest Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank for years. Also on the programme, minefields have slowed the Ukrainian counter offensive against Russia; and, an ongoing drought in Mexico is causing a severe shortage of the chilli peppers made to use the hot sauce, Sriracha.

(Photo: Israeli military launches large-scale operation in Jenin, West Bank 03/07/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nahel's family calls for end to violence in France

Next

03/07/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.