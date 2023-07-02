After five nights of unrest across France, there's been an appeal for calm from the grandmother of the boy whose killing by police ignited a series of riots across the country. Identified only as Nadia, she said she was angry at the policeman who killed her grandson but said his death should not be used as an excuse for violence.

Also in the programme: the Orkney islands, north of the British mainland, is set to explore alternative forms of governance, including closer links with Norway, Denmark or Iceland; and we meet the man dubbed the "Sultan of Sequins" who has spent a lifetime dressing some of the most iconic superstars of recent decades.

(Picture: A firefighter extinguishes a burning car during protests sparked by the death of a teenager in France. Credit: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)