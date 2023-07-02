Rioters tried to burn down the house of the mayor of Hay-les-Roses in Paris. The unrest has taken place over five nights.

Rioters tried to burn down the house of the mayor of Hay-les-Roses in Paris. The unrest has taken place over five nights. We hear from Paris, Toulouse and Marseille.

Also on the programme: we hear about the loophole which allows energy companies to buy natural gas from Russia, but not oil. And we also meet the journalist who exposed allegations of war crimes committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

(Picture: A vandalised window in the French town of Marseille. Credit: EPA / Ciantar)