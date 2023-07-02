Main content

Riots in France: Mayor's home attacked

Rioters tried to burn down the house of the mayor of Hay-les-Roses in Paris. The unrest has taken place over five nights.

Rioters tried to burn down the house of the mayor of Hay-les-Roses in Paris. The unrest has taken place over five nights. We hear from Paris, Toulouse and Marseille.

Also on the programme: we hear about the loophole which allows energy companies to buy natural gas from Russia, but not oil. And we also meet the journalist who exposed allegations of war crimes committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

(Picture: A vandalised window in the French town of Marseille. Credit: EPA / Ciantar)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

French police braced for further violence

Next

Nahel's family calls for end to violence in France

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.