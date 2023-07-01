Main content

French police braced for further violence

Tensions high across France after the funeral of a young man killed by a police officer

Tensions remain high across France after the funeral of a young man whose killing by a police officer sparked four nights of rioting. We hear the latest from Paris and Marseille.

Also in the programme: the UN Secretary-General calls for international support during a visit to Haiti; and remembering Lord Creator, the Caribbean artist who helped forge Jamaica's musical identity.

(Photo: Person standing outside damaged shop after a night of rioting in Marseille. Credit: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

