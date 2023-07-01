In France, a funeral service is being held for the teenage boy whose shooting by police led to four consecutive nights of rioting.

In France, a funeral service is being held for the teenage boy whose shooting by police led to four consecutive nights of rioting. We hear from the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle.

Also in the broadcast: Australia permits prescription of psychedelic drugs; and the European Space Agency launches "Euclid" telescope.

