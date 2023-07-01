Main content

Funeral held of teenager killed by French police

In France, a funeral service is being held for the teenage boy whose shooting by police led to four consecutive nights of rioting.

In France, a funeral service is being held for the teenage boy whose shooting by police led to four consecutive nights of rioting. We hear from the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle.

Also in the broadcast: Australia permits prescription of psychedelic drugs; and the European Space Agency launches "Euclid" telescope.

(Picture: Nahel's mother, wearing a 'Justice for Nahel' T-shirt, raises her fist as she attends a march in the memory of her 17-year-old son who was killed by French Police in Nanterre. Credit: Photo by YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.